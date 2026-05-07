Uganda: Auto Show Kampala 2026 Expands to 3 Days, Puts Road Safety At the Centre

Kampala — Auto Show Kampala has officially unveiled its 2026 edition, announcing an expanded three-day experience from July 17 to 19, 2026 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, with a strong national focus on road safety and vehicle inspection.

The announcement was made this morning at the Ministry of Works and Transport offices in Kampala during a media launch that brought together government officials, industry leaders, partners, and the press. This year's show is positioned not just as a showcase of automotive excellence, but as a critical platform to drive awareness and action around safer mobility in Uganda.

Speaking at the launch, the Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Winstone Katushabe emphasized the urgency of prioritizing vehicle roadworthiness as a foundational step in reducing accidents on Uganda's roads.

"Road safety begins with the condition of the vehicle. That is why we are placing strong emphasis on vehicle inspection as the first and most critical step in ensuring safety on our roads. A roadworthy vehicle is not optional; it is a responsibility," the Commissioner said.

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"We are proud to partner with Auto Show Kampala because it provides a unique platform to engage the public, the private sector, and all stakeholders on the importance of safety, compliance, and responsible mobility."

This year's theme aligns closely with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen vehicle inspection systems and promote a culture of safety across the transport sector. Through exhibitions, engagements, and activations, the show will highlight innovations in vehicle safety, compliance standards, and best practices for both individuals and fleet operators.

Allen Ssempa, Strategic Partnerships Lead for Auto Show Kampala, noted that the expansion to three days reflects the growing scale and ambition of the event.

"This year, we are growing in size, as well as in purpose. We're creating a more immersive, more inclusive platform that brings together every player in the automotive ecosystem," Ssempa said.

She added that partnering with the Ministry of Works and Transport on the road safety agenda gives this year's show real depth beyond showcasing vehicles. It is shaping the future of mobility in Uganda, responsibly.

Auto Show Kampala 2026 will bring together leading automotive brands, dealers, automotive innovators, regulators, and enthusiasts, offering a dynamic mix of exhibitions, discussions, live demonstrations, and consumer experiences.

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With road safety at its core, this year's show is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing public awareness while reinforcing industry commitment to safer roads.