Namibia: State House CCTV Footage Withheld As Investigation Continues

The police say closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage linked to an incident in which Giano Seibeb (29) was discovered naked on a private floor at State House last Thursday will not be released while investigations are ongoing.

This comes after his family members demanded the release of the CCTV footage, seeking answers to the case.

In a media response issued on Wednesday, national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said a criminal case has been opened and is currently under investigation.

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"The concerns raised are noted. As the matter is sub-judice, no further details can be provided at this stage. The public will be updated once the investigation has been concluded," she said.

Questions were also raised about how security was bypassed. However, Shikwambi said no further comment can be made, saying the matter remains under investigation.

She said the chief of presidential security has been reassigned in line with internal operational requirements. She added that no missing person report was issued as the man was found prior to the matter being referred to the public relations division.

Seibeb's family shared a missing person notice on social media on 21 April asking the public to help find Seibeb after he allegedly escaped from the hospital's mental health centre last Wednesday.

"The individual was reported missing on 24 April at approximately 14h00, that he went missing since 21 April. On Monday, the mother confirmed that he was seen at an Otjomuise shopping centre, and on 28 April, she informed the investigating officer that he had been found," Shikwambi said.

Seibeb's case has been postponed to 22 June.

In the meantime, magistrate Eliud Nakulonda has ordered that Seibeb undergo a period of psychiatric observation to determine if he can understand court proceedings.