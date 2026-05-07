South Africa: Kouga Dam Floods Force Gamtoos Valley Residents Out of Their Homes

Disaster teams are rushing to move families into two community halls because the Kouga Dam is overflowing with flood water.

Nelson Mandela Bay dams are filling up quickly but local leaders are begging people to follow strict disaster management instructions.

Rising floodwaters are chasing Eastern Cape families from their homes.

The Kouga Municipality told people living in the Gamtoos Valley to pack up and get out.

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The Kouga Dam has hit 113% capacity and is causing a serious flood risk for nearby communities.

Disaster teams opened safe shelters at the Katrina Felix Hall in Thornhill and the Loerie community hall.

People living in Kingsway Village, Big Fish, the Gamtoos Mouth Resort, Ferry Hotel and all low-lying parts of the valley must leave.

Kouga Mayor Hattingh Bornman warned people near the Kromme River to stay on high alert because conditions could get worse.

The municipality told farmers to move their animals, tractors and cars to higher ground to dodge severe flood damage.

"Please avoid all river crossings and flooded roads," Bornman said.

Many roads are underwater and closed. These include the R102 road from Ferry Hotel to Thornhill, and the stretch between Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.

The Weston Bridge and Patensie bridge on the R330 are also flooded. Roads around Aston Bay and the gravel road next to the Gamtoos River are shut.

The heavy rain has brought some good news for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Dam levels shot up from 39% to over 76% in just two days.

The Churchill, Groendal, Loerie and Kouga dams are completely full. The Impofu Dam is sitting at 65% and water levels are rising as the Churchill Dam overflows into it.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the rising water is a huge relief. But she warned that the danger is not over and disaster teams are out helping flooded communities.

"As the rain continues and a number of areas flooded we plead with residents to cooperate with the disaster management officials on the ground so that we can limit injuries and avoid fatalities," Lobishe said.