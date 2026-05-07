South Africa: Tyla Explains 'Awkward' Rihanna Moments After Met Gala

Tyla posted a video saying Rihanna told her last year that her baby daddy was calling during a quick meeting.

The singer did not speak to Rihanna at this year's event because she felt the global star was busy again.

Tyla shared a video explaining that she first met Rihanna at last year's Met Gala, where the "Umbrella" singer appeared busy.

According to Tyla, Rihanna greeted her before saying, "My baby daddy is calling me," which left the "Water" hitmaker feeling awkward.

The singer also addressed a viral clip from this year's Met Gala that showed her standing near Rihanna without speaking to her.

Tyla explained that she chose not to approach Rihanna because she felt the superstar was occupied again.

Despite the online speculation, Tyla said there is no bad blood between them and that she hopes they will eventually get a chance to properly talk and "vibe" in a calm setting.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans defending Tyla and others accusing her of chasing attention.