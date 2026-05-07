South Africa: Sundowns Coach Blasts Kaizer Chiefs for Playing Dirty Football

Mamelodi Sundowns finished the match with 10 men after the referee gave Jayden Adams a red card.

Medics rushed one player to the hospital and carried another off the pitch during the match on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is furious. He says Kaizer Chiefs are turning football matches into street fights.

Cardoso hit out at Kaizer Chiefs after a fiery draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night. Sundowns finished the match with 10 men.

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The physical battle left two players with serious injuries. Siphesihle Ndlovu injured Keanu Cupido with a clumsy tackle early in the match. Medics rushed Cupido to hospital with a suspected broken shoulder.

Later, Jayden Adams made a dangerous tackle from behind on Mduduzi Shabalala. Medics carried Shabalala off the pitch on a stretcher.

Referee Luxolo Badi showed Adams a red card in the 64th minute. But Cardoso said the game was already out of control.

"Today there was nothing tactical on the pitch. There were just fights from the beginning," Cardoso said.

He accused Kaizer Chiefs of playing dirty football.

"One team tried to play and another one stopped them from playing. They used all the strategies to stop the game by making fouls and grabbing," he said.

Cardoso blamed the referee for letting the game get too rough.

"We finished with 10 men. The other side should have finished with 10 or nine players," he said.

His complaints match what Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said about Kaizer Chiefs last month.

Flavio da Silva scored first for Kaizer Chiefs. Brayan León hit back for the Brazilians after the break to secure the draw.

The result blows the Betway Premiership title race wide open. Orlando Pirates are now three points behind Sundowns and have a game in hand.

Because Orlando Pirates have a better goal difference, they will be crowned champions if they win all three of their remaining matches.