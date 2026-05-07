Uganda: Kabale Leaders Clash Over Sovereignty Law As Fears Grow Over Civil Liberties

Political leaders in Kabale District have expressed sharply divided views following the passage of the Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026, with critics warning that the law could shrink civic space while supporters defend it as necessary for national regulation and accountability.

Parliament passed the legislation during the May 5 plenary sitting chaired by Anita Among, following weeks of intense public debate and political scrutiny over its implications for governance, civil liberties, and Uganda's economic environment.

The law introduces strict controls on individuals and organizations classified as "agents of foreign principals," alongside tougher disclosure and compliance requirements for entities receiving foreign funding.

Under the Act, supervised institutions are barred from processing payments to an agent of a foreign principal unless the recipient declares the source of funds and provides proof of declaration. Violations attract penalties of up to Shs2 billion for companies and Shs1 billion for individuals, in addition to prison sentences of up to 10 years.

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However, opposition leaders and activists in Kabale say the law could be used to suppress dissent, weaken political competition, and limit the operations of civil society organizations and media institutions.

Gideon Tumwesigye, Speaker of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) in Kabale, argued that the law is intended to restrict civic freedoms under the guise of regulation.

"This bill is aimed at suppressing civic space, targeting the media, NGOs, and opposition parties. It will restrict access to foreign support yet we operate in a globalized environment. Citizens must reflect on their political choices," Tumwesigye said.

Kimonge Conrad Tumuheirwe, who also serves as Bugongi Ward LCIV Councillor-elect, claimed the government was pursuing alternative mechanisms to regulate political activity after the Constitutional Court nullified the Public Order Management Act.

He warned that citizens were prepared to resist what he described as attempts to undermine constitutional freedoms.

Meanwhile, Derrick Katebire Mugyesera, spokesperson for the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kabale District, criticized ruling party legislators for supporting the law.

"I expected NRM MPs to oppose this harmful law, but they sold their conscience. This legislation is intended to help President Museveni consolidate power by limiting dissent and opposition voices calling for political change," Katebire said.

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On the other hand, Edison Turyahabwa defended the legislation, arguing that governments have a responsibility to regulate society through laws and policy frameworks.

"It is normal for new laws to attract criticism, but government must put in place policies that regulate society. Why are some individuals opposed to the bill if the funds they receive from foreign sources are legitimate and intended for national development?" Turyahabwa questioned.

The debate surrounding the Protection of Sovereignty Act continues to expose widening political divisions across the country, with supporters presenting it as a safeguard against foreign interference, while critics warn it could undermine democratic freedoms and civic participation.