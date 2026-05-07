Angola: Gabonese President Begins Official Visit to Angola Today

Luanda — The President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, begins a three-day state visit to Angola on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, with an agenda focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to the program, the Gabonese statesman arrives in Luanda at 8:00 am, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, where he will receive welcome greetings from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

Also on the first day, Oligui Nguema will go to the Republic Square, where he will pay homage to the First President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, with the laying of a wreath at his sarcophagus.

This will be followed by official ceremonies at the Presidential Palace, including a private meeting between the two Heads of State, later extended to delegations, within the framework of bilateral talks.

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The highlight of the trip will be the signing of cooperation agreements in various fields, followed by statements to the press, in a moment that should mark a new impetus in relations between the two countries.

The agenda for the first day also includes an official lunch offered by the Angolan President and a visit to the National Assembly.

On the second day of the visit, Thursday, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema will visit the Luanda Refinery, in a clear demonstration of Gabon's interest in deepening cooperation in the oil sector.

The program also includes a visit to the Higher War College of the Angolan Armed Forces, as well as participation in a business forum at the EPIC SANA Hotel, which should bring together economic operators from both countries.

On Friday, the last day of the visit, official farewell ceremonies are scheduled at the Presidential Palace, followed by the statesman's return to his country from the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport.

The State Visit of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to Angola is part of the strengthening of political, economic and diplomatic cooperation, at a time when both countries are seeking to consolidate strategic partnerships and promote the diversification of their economies.

In this way, Angola and Gabon reinforce a historical relationship that dates back to 1975, now oriented towards a new phase of economic and technical cooperation, with emphasis on the productive sectors and regional integration.

The partnership between the two countries, consolidated with the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement and the creation of the Bilateral Joint Commission in 1982, in Libreville, gains new momentum in a context of economic reforms and the search for greater productive autonomy. ART/DOJ