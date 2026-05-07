Angola: Deputy Ombudsman Considers Quindoki Penitentiary a Benchmark in Prison Management

Uíge — The Deputy Ombudsman, Aguinaldo Cristóvão, considered, on Tuesday, the Quindoki Penitentiary, in the municipality of Negage, Uíge province, as a positive model of management in the Angolan prison system.

The Quindoki Penitentiary does not have overcrowding, excessive pre-trial detention, or minors, and maintains a gradual commitment to guaranteeing the food security of the prison population, said the official at the end of the inspection visit to that prison, within the scope of monitoring the safeguarding of the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens deprived of liberty in the region.

During the visit, the Ombudsman's office delegation assessed the conditions of imprisonment and the degree of compliance with current legislation.

According to Aguinaldo Cristóvão, the unit presents encouraging indicators, with emphasis on internal organization and respect for the fundamental rights of prisoners, findings that left him satisfied. The visit also served to establish a direct channel of communication between inmates and justice institutions.

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The official stressed the importance of listening to and immediately addressing the concerns of citizens deprived of their liberty, promoting solutions with the management of the establishment.

For the Deputy Ombudsman, this practice contributes to the recovery of hope and reinforces confidence in the justice system.

With sentences ranging from 4 to 20 years, many inmates are in a crucial phase of preparation for their return to society. In this sense, the official argued that social reintegration should be considered a priority, given that the majority of the prison population is composed of men of working age.

In turn, the provincial director of Penitentiary Services in Uíge, Penitentiary Sub-Commissioner Virgílio Pereira da Silva, explained that the Quindoki Penitentiary Establishment is classified as a second-class unit and currently constitutes the largest prison infrastructure in the province.

Regarding internal conditions, the official considered them acceptable, highlighting the regular provision of three daily meals and medication assistance, although he acknowledges limitations in the type of drugs available.

In emergency situations, inmates are referred to local hospital units.

In the area of social reintegration, approximately 150 inmates participate in agricultural activities, with a focus on the cultivation of cassava, sweet potatoes, and vegetables.

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In the educational field, 116 inmates attend basic education, while another 30 are enrolled in technical and vocational training courses, particularly in the area of information technology.

The Deputy Ombudsman's work agenda in Uíge province continues this Wednesday with a visit to the municipality of Puri.

There, institutional meetings are planned with the municipal administrator, Silvina Maria António Figueiredo, a lecture on the theme "The Mandate and Function of the Ombudsman office," and public hearings with citizens.