Angolan Minister of Public Works Assesses Progress of Works in Soyo

Soyo — The rehabilitation works on the 15.2 kilometers of the main urban road in the city of Soyo, Zaire province, were inspected on Tuesday by the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos.

Accompanied by the provincial governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, members of the local government and ministry officials, the minister received detailed explanations about the progress of the works, which connect the Kitona neighborhood to the access junction to the "Comandante Ndozi" airport.

Currently, paving work is underway on several sections of the road, whose rehabilitation began in January 2024, with a completion deadline of 24 months, and has already provided around 300 jobs.

The project, valued at over 23 million euros and undertaken by the company Mota-Engil, includes the construction of a permanent bridge along the route, drainage ditches for rainwater runoff, among other technical infrastructure.

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The Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing is on a 48-hour working visit to Zaire province, where he also observed the progress of the works on the Casa de Telha/Mucula section, in the municipality of Tomboco, a stretch of 27 kilometers.

On this section, which runs from National Road 100 connecting Soyo to Nzeto to the EN-120, heading towards the municipalities of Tomboco and Mbanza Kongo, the project is in the traffic accommodation phase, with a physical execution of three percent, and should be completed in December of this year, according to information provided on site.

Regarding the section located in the mangrove ecosystem, near the mouth of the Mbridge River, in the municipality of Nzeto, the government official was informed that it will be provisionally opened to traffic within three months for load tests, which will allow for the correction of any settlements already recorded in three hydraulic passages under construction.

According to technicians from the Mota-Engil company, studies carried out indicate the existence of abnormal settlements at the aforementioned points.

The Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing's visit to Zaire province is part of a field visit that began on April 27th in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Cuimba and Luvo, where he inaugurated several projects in the sector and witnessed the awarding of other contracts for the local road network. PMV/JL/DOJ