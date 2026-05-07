Southern Africa: Angola and Zambia Strengthen Strategic Partnership and Regional Integration

Luanda — The Minister of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Lúcio do Amaral, highlighted on Tuesday in Luanda the excellent level of relations between Angola and Zambia, marked by a solid strategic partnership and growing regional economic integration.

During the opening of the 34th Meeting of the Permanent Joint Commission on Defense and Security between the two countries, the minister stressed that Angola and Zambia have been strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors, particularly in the construction of railway infrastructure, energy and border security, aiming to boost economic development and regional stability.

He mentioned that, within the Lobito Corridor, a rail link to Zambia is planned, through the construction of a branch line of the Benguela Railway, while, in the energy sector, the two countries signed agreements for the implementation of an oil pipeline that will allow Zambia to import petroleum products from the Lobito refinery.

The minister also highlighted the signing, in June 2025, of an electricity transmission agreement considered historic, as it strengthens regional energy security, as well as the visa exemption for ordinary passports, a measure he described as a milestone in facilitating the movement of people and goods and increasing cross-border trade.

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In the diplomatic field, he highlighted the inauguration, in September 2025, of the first official residence of the Angolan State in Solwezi, Zambia, after more than three decades of operating in temporary facilities, as well as the reestablishment of air links between Luanda and Lusaka and the construction of strategic road routes in the border area.

The official considered that the meeting takes place in a context of strengthening the capacity of Angola's Defense and Security Organs, within the framework of the policy of the Executive led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, aimed at guaranteeing national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the preservation of peace and stability.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the regional security context, especially on the common border, continues to be marked by challenges such as transnational organized crime, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, smuggling, illicit arms trafficking, and poaching, advocating for the strengthening of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

He also recalled recent events of political relevance in Angola, highlighting the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of National Independence in 2025, the apostolic visit of Pope Leo XIV, carried out in April of this year, as well as the visit of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

According to the minister, the Permanent Joint Defense and Security Commission is part of the bilateral agreement that establishes the Binational Commission between Angola and Zambia, approved by Presidential Decree, and operates through sectoral committees, subcommittees, and working groups, with a view to implementing joint decisions.

Finally, the minister reaffirmed Angola's commitment to continue deepening cooperation with Zambia, recalling the shared historical path in the liberation struggle and advocating joint actions to build increasingly prosperous, stable, and developed countries.

However, Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, stated that strengthening cooperation in defense and security matters between Angola and Zambia is a strategic priority, with a view to preventing cross-border threats and promoting regional stability.

On that occasion, he highlighted that the event precedes the State visit that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will make to Zambia later this month, emphasizing that the trip aims to consolidate bilateral relations, with common security as one of the main pillars.

According to Téte António, the deliberations resulting from the meeting could serve as a basis for decisions to be adopted by the two Heads of State, particularly in the areas of managing cross-border issues and combating common threats.

The official also recalled that the meeting takes place following the visit made to Zambia in September 2025, as an envoy of the Angolan President, as well as the visit to Luanda of a Zambian delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, in November of the same year.

Téte António also highlighted that, 47 years after the formal establishment of cooperation relations between the two countries with the signing of the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the parties remain committed to preserving their shared history and promoting peace, security and sustainable development.

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Within the framework of the Permanent Joint Commission, he considered it essential to intensify actions to combat organized crime, illicit trafficking and other emerging threats, through mechanisms based on mutual trust, information sharing and operational coordination.

The minister also pointed to the Lobito Development Corridor as one of the strategic projects with common benefits, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation for its implementation.

Finally, he stressed that joint action between Angola and Zambia reinforces efforts within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other regional mechanisms, in an international context marked by increased conflicts and challenges to global security.

Tuesday's event was preceded by a meeting of senior officials from the 34th Meeting of the Angola-Zambia Joint Standing Committee on Defence and Security, which prepared the dossiers to be initialed by the ministers of both countries.