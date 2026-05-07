Angola: Supreme Court President Learns On Viana Court Functioning

Viana — The President of the Supreme Court and the Superior Council of the Judiciary, Norberto Sodré João, made a working visit on Tuesday to the facilities of the Viana District Court to assess the institution's working conditions.

The visit also served to evaluate the institution's operating conditions and reinforce the role of the courts in guaranteeing legal security.

At the end, the President of the Viana District Court, Januário André Pedro, stated that soon, that judicial institution will have more rooms to process cases, namely civil, labor and execution of sentences, joining the two functional family and criminal courts.

To this end, he added, it will be necessary to increase the number of judges and staff, without specifying, to meet the procedural demand with the addition of rooms.

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Currently, the Viana District Court has 240 employees, of which 47 are judges and 193 are staff.

He highlighted that from January to March of this year, the court received 12,019 cases in the family court alone and 4,200 in the criminal court.

The magistrate mentioned that among the most frequent cases in the family court are those concerning the regulation of the exercise of parental authority, followed by the legalization of de facto unions due to death.

Januário André Pedro said that multisectoral coordination is necessary to resolve the various social problems that afflict families, causing many unfavorable situations to occur within the family. AA/HDC/ART/DOJ