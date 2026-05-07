Angola: Over 809 Foreigners in Irregular Situation Expelled From Angolan Province of Cunene

Ondjiva — At least 809 foreign citizens in irregular migratory situations were expelled from the province of Cunene in the last 12 months by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), 315 more than in the same period of the previous year.

According to a report from the SME that ANGOP had access to this Monday, the foreigners were expelled for violating the illegal stay in the national territory.

Among such citizens, expelled administratively and judicially, through the border posts of Santa Clara, bordering, Namibia Namibians, South Africans, Bangladeshis and Ethiopians stand out.

During the period in question, the migratory movement between departures and arrivals of 880,401 national and foreign citizens was recorded at the border posts of Santa Clara, Okalongo Calueque and Ruacana.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The source indicates a collection of 185,120,459 kwanzas, compared to 207,161,118 kwanzas in the previous period, resulting from various migratory acts and the payment of fines.

The SME in Cunene currently controls 519 foreigners of various nationalities, of which 195 have work visas and 61 have residence visas.

There are also 140 foreigners in resident status, 33 with special passports, 36 prisoners, 23 convicts, 13 in pre-trial detention, 16 refugees, and two asylum seekers.

Established on April 19, 1976, the SME's mission is to control migration and the entry of foreigners into the country.

The province of Cunene shares 460 kilometers of border with Namibia, of which 340 km are land borders and 120 km are river borders. It has border posts in the towns of Santa Clara, Calongo, Okalueque and Ruacaná.