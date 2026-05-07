Angola At Turkey's Largest Aerospace Industry Fair

6 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has been participating, since Tuesday, in Istanbul, in Turkey's largest military and aerospace industry fair, an event that brings together the global defense ecosystem until the 9th.

Organized by SAHA Istanbul, the largest defense and aerospace association in Turkey and Europe, the International Defense and Aerospace Fair - SAHA 2026, now in its 5th edition, has the participation of more than 1,500 exhibitors.

The Angolan delegation to the event is headed by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Turkey, João Salvador dos Santos Neto.

On the opening day, the head of the delegation visited several stands of Turkish companies that dominate the military industry in this country and other parts of the world.

The fair focuses on showcasing cutting-edge technologies, conventional systems, and new aerospace platforms, with the goal of consolidating Turkey's technological autonomy.

Data indicates that SAHA Istanbul has already facilitated 133 strategic cooperation agreements and generated $6.2 billion in commercial transactions, marking an important milestone in Turkey's global defense and aerospace landscape. This year, the export target is to reach $8 billion.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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