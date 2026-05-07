Rwanda: New Coaches for Sitting Volleyball Teams

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has appointed Steven Ngabonziza and Josee Umutesi as the new head coaches of Rwanda's men's and women's sitting volleyball teams, respectively, ahead of the upcoming World Championship set to take place from July 10 to 17 in Hangzhou, China.

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The duo previously served as assistants to Egyptian coach Dr. Mosaad Elaiuty, who stepped down in April. The newly appointed coaches will now take charge of national training camps, which are expected to begin on Friday, May 8.

The men's squad comprises Celestin Byumvuhore, Ismael Nkwaya, Ezra Kubwimana, Jean Baptiste Nayisaba, Fulgence Hagenimana, Callixte Twagirayezu, Christophe Nyagatare, Jean Semana, Janvier Sinayobye, Pacifique Niyogushimwa, Innocent Niyitegeka, and team captain Emile Vuningabo.

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The women's team includes Agnes Nyiranshimiyimana, Faustina Uwimpuhwe, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Marcainne Mahoro, Delphine Nirere, Adeline Mucyo, Chanceline Umuyange, Solange Nyiraneza, Rose Uwase, Clementine Umutoni, Assina Habyarimana, Chantal Mutayimana, Venantie Mukandahiro, and team captain Liliane Mukobwankawe.

"We have 40 days to train before heading to the World Championship. The good thing is that we are not new to the national team, and the selected players are highly experienced, so we are ready to compete," Ngabonziza told Times Sport.

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According to NPC president Dominique Bizimana, the teams will train together in a residential camp for seven days, followed by a four-day break at home. He expressed confidence in the new coaching setup, noting that a newly secured gym partnership with Fitnesspoint will further boost preparations.

"There is strong belief in both the newly appointed coaches and their squads. Change is part of progress, and parting ways with coach Mosaad creates an opportunity for Rwandans to step up and push each other both on and off the court," Bizimana said.

On the African continent, Rwanda's women's sitting volleyball team is currently ranked first, while the men's team sits second behind Kenya.