Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Arsenal On Ucl Final Spot

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday night congratulated Arsenal FC after their 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Emirates Stadium.

The win sealed their place in the finals of Europe's most coveted league.

Also read: Champions League: Kagame watches Visit Rwanda partners Atlético and Arsenal share spoils in semi-final clash

The second leg followed last week's first leg in Madrid, where Arsenal secured a 1-1 draw, giving them a slight edge heading into the return fixture.

Bukayo Saka's first-half goal in London proved decisive, sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory and sending Arsenal to the final.

In a post on X, Kagame noted that both Arsenal and Atlético are Visit Rwanda partners and described the match as a "great" contest.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kagame attends PSG win against Bayern in Champions League semi-final thriller

He congratulated Arsenal on qualifying for the final and added: "May the best Visit Rwanda partner team win."

Attention now turns to the other semifinal, where Paris Saint-Germain, another Visit Rwanda partner, will face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

PSG lead that tie 5-4 from the first leg.