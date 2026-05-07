Rwanda: BAL - Jackson Says Tigers Fear No One

After being drawn against Moroccan powerhouse FUS Rabat in the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs, RSSB Tigers captain Antino Jackson says his team is prepared to face any opponent.

The playoffs will take place from May 22-31 in Kigali, featuring eight teams that advanced from the Kalahari and Sahara conferences.

"Our approach was simple, whether it was this match-up or any other, we were ready. As RSSB Tigers, we prepared for all playoff scenarios, so whoever we drew didn't really matter. The mindset stayed the same: focused, disciplined, and ready to compete at our best," Jackson told Times Sport, reacting to their match-up with FUS Rabat.

FUS Rabat, quarterfinalists in 2024, are targeting a deeper run this year. They had some impressive performances during the Sahara Conference, including a dominant 85-55 win over JCA Kings of Côte d'Ivoire on April 24.

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The Moroccan side boasts experienced players such as Nigerien guard Abdoulaye Harouna and American point guard Will Perry, both regulars in the BAL.

Jackson said he followed the Sahara Conference closely and was impressed by the competitiveness.

"You can see that every team came in prepared, and the intensity has been high across the board. It's playoff-level basketball already," he said.

"As for FUS Rabat, they're a very solid and well-organised team. They play with discipline, they move the ball well, and they've got guys who can make plays when it matters. They're definitely a strong opponent, but at the same time, we trust our preparation and we're focused on executing our game plan," he added.

Jackson scored 41 points during the Kalahari Conference and will be expected to step up for the Tigers in the playoffs, alongside fellow guards Craig Randall and Ntore Habimana.

In a tight game against Petro de Luanda in the conference, it was Jackson who hit the decisive three-pointer to seal an 82-78 win for the Rwandan side.

Heading into the playoffs, he says the team has no fear.

"When you come into the playoffs, you have to be ready for whoever is in front of you. As RSSB Tigers, we back our preparation and our level. So there's no fear, no dodging match-ups," he noted.

He also called on fans to rally behind the team at BK Arena.

"I just feel like everyone knows what's at stake and most importantly we are in the "land of thousands hills" Protect home! Time is now," he noted.

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Jackson, 30, joined the Rwandan league in 2024. He first featured for Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club, before moving to APR and later RSSB Tigers.