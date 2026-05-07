Kenya: Livestock Farmers Push for Ban On South African Beef Imports

Nairobi — The Livestock Association of Kenya is calling on the government to suspend beef imports from South Africa following a surge in Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in the country.

The association says continued imports could expose Kenya's livestock sector to the highly contagious disease, which affects cattle, pigs and sheep.

South Africa recently declared FMD a national disaster after reporting nearly 1,000 outbreaks across several provinces.

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The lobby group wants the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Department for Livestock to impose an immediate ban on all beef imports from South Africa until the outbreak is fully contained.

According to the association, even processed beef products pose risks if safety protocols fail during handling and transportation.

The group also raised concerns over pressure on South Africa's veterinary systems, arguing that the scale of the outbreak could weaken inspection and export certification processes.

It noted that countries including Zambia and China have already suspended imports of South African beef as a precaution.

The association further called for tighter inspections at entry points, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, to prevent animal products from affected regions entering the country.

At the same time, it urged the government to support local livestock farmers by reducing reliance on imported beef and expanding opportunities for local producers and youth-led agribusinesses.

The association warned that an outbreak in Kenya would threaten livelihoods, disrupt trade and affect the country's dairy and meat industries.