Ethiopia, Azerbaijan Move to Boost Trade Ties Following High-Level Talks

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Trade and Regional Integration Minister, Kassahun Gofe, announced that he held bilateral talks with Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan to strengthen trade cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting follows the momentum created by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's official visit to Baku in February 2026, a trip officials say opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

During the discussions, both sides reviewed progress in bilateral trade ties and acknowledged that current trade volumes remain below the potential of their economies.

They emphasized the importance of expanding commercial cooperation and unlocking new trade opportunities.

Minister Kassahun highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms, saying the measures are helping create a more liberalized and investment-friendly business environment.

He noted that these reforms present growing opportunities for Azerbaijani investors seeking to enter Ethiopia's expanding market.

He also underscored Ethiopia's strategic role as a gateway to Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying stronger ties with Ethiopia could help Azerbaijan access broader markets across the continent.

For his part, Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and exploring new areas of economic cooperation with Ethiopia.