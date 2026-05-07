Africa: Airbus Africa Director Praises Ethiopian Airlines As Continental Aviation Success Story

Addis Ababa — Airbus's Airline Marketing Director for Africa, Joep Ellers, has described Ethiopian Airlines as Africa's true aviation success story.

Ellers highlighted the group's long-standing contribution to connectivity and economic development across the continent.

Speaking to ENA on the airline's role in Africa's aviation sector, Ellers said the airline--operating for more than 80 years, has played a central role in improving air connectivity within Africa and internationally.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that Ethiopian Airlines continues to operate modern aircraft such as the Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000, reflecting its commitment to fleet modernization and efficiency.

Ellers emphasized that the airlines is a major driver of socio-economic development, pointing out its role in boosting tourism, attracting investment, and creating employment both within airlines and across related industries.

"It brings social and economic benefits, jobs, and enhanced national economic performance," he said.

He also praised Ethiopian Airlines' expansion strategy and described its ambition to connect destinations across Africa and global markets as a reflection of a strong "pioneer spirit."

Recalling a personal experience on an A350 flight from Paris, Ellers commended the airline's service culture, saying the crew stood out for their attentiveness and warmth, making passengers feel "welcomed and valued."

Beyond operations, Ellers highlighted the growing partnership between Airbus and Ethiopian Airlines.

He said the two organizations collaborate closely on aircraft maintenance support, fleet planning, and future development projects, including discussions around aircraft such as the A220 and A330neo.

He also pointed to joint efforts in aviation training and education through the Ethiopian Aviation Academy, which works with Airbus and international universities, including institutions in France, to develop advanced aviation programs.

Ellers further noted that Ethiopian Airlines has built a wider aviation ecosystem beyond passenger services.

This includes maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations, an aviation university, hospitality services, and visa-related support. He said the airline is actively involved in training, aircraft maintenance for both its own fleet and other operators, and maintains daily cooperation with Airbus technical teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded that the partnership between Airbus and Ethiopian Airlines continues to deepen across multiple areas, reflecting a long-term commitment to strengthening Africa's aviation industry.