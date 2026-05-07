Africa's Digital Voices Unite in Addis Ababa to Rewrite the Continent's Story

Africa's rising digital voices are gathering in Addis Ababa for the first-ever African Social Media Influencer Summit bringing together content creators comedians and online personalities from across the continent.

Kicked off in Addis Ababa, the summit welcomed influencers from countries including Sierra Leone, Eswatini, and several other African nations, many of whom were visiting Ethiopia for the first time.

Participants shared experiences, exchanged ideas, and created content together at Pulse of Africa (POA), a state-of-the-art production studio designed to amplify African storytelling and digital innovation.

For many attendees, the experience challenged long-held global stereotypes about Africa.

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"Ethiopia is very beautiful," said Sierra Leonean content creator Boise Kreesh shortly after arriving in Addis Ababa. "From the hospitality to the atmosphere, we are grateful for the warm welcome."

Goko, one half of a popular comedy duo from Eswatini, described his arrival in Addis Ababa as transformative.

"When you land here, you realize the world has been wrong about Africa," he said.

"The lights of Addis Ababa, the beauty of the city, the food, the people -- everything changes the narrative many people have about this continent."

He added with a smile that Ethiopian tea had become an instant favorite.

"I have to take this tea back to my country," he said. "It's strong, special, and unforgettable."

A New African Narrative

More than a gathering of online personalities, participants described the summit as the beginning of a broader movement aimed at reclaiming Africa's image through storytelling, comedy, culture, and digital influence.

Creators emphasized the importance of Africans telling their own stories instead of allowing outsiders to define the continent.

"There is a story Africa needs to tell," one participant said. "And we are the right voices to tell it because we are Africans."

Throughout the summit, influencers spoke about building a united African digital community capable of amplifying positive stories, strengthening collaboration across borders, and showcasing the continent's talent and innovation to the world.

One creator pointed to a slogan displayed on a wall in Addis Ababa: "Africa is rich, not poor."

"The world often sees Africa through the wrong lens," he said. "But Africa is rich in talent, culture, minerals, creativity, and human potential. This summit is helping us make noise about the real Africa -- the brightest continent."

Content Creation as a Tool for Unity

Several participants highlighted the growing influence of social media platforms, particularly TikTok, in connecting Africans beyond borders, languages, and cultures.

One Sierra Leonean creator explained how he became one of the first people in his country to embrace digital content creation.

"With content creation, you can communicate with people even if they don't understand your language," he said. "It brings people together. Today, I am here because I believed in that power."

Attendees described social media as a modern force capable of strengthening African unity by connecting young people through shared experiences, humor, music, and creativity.

Comedy Beyond Language

Comedy emerged as one of the summit's strongest themes, with creators describing humor as a universal language that transcends borders.

"Comedy is one of the most powerful tools in content creation," one participant said. "We use it to address serious social issues, socially, economically, politically -- but in a way people can easily understand and enjoy."

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Creators noted that audiences often connect with comedy even without understanding the spoken language, relying instead on expressions, body language, and emotion.

"The world can be stressful and heavy," another influencer explained. "Sometimes people watch comedy just to laugh away their stress. That connection is powerful."

Ethiopia at the Center of African Digital Culture

By hosting the summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has once again positioned itself as a major meeting point for African dialogue, culture, and collaboration.

Participants praised the city's hospitality, beauty, and vibrant atmosphere while expressing optimism that gatherings like this could help strengthen African unity in the digital age.

As the summit continues, one message remains clear among the creators: Africa's next global story may not come from traditional media alone. It may be told directly through the phones, cameras, and voices of Africans themselves.