Central Africa: More 100 MW to Be Generated From Lake Kivu Methane - RDB

More 100 MW are planned to be generated from Lake Kivu methane gas, RDB announced in its new report.

Methane gas from Lake Kivu supplied about 21 percent of Rwanda's national electricity in 2025.

"Rwanda's oil and gas sector remained largely exploratory, while methane from Lake Kivu supplied about 21 percent of national electricity (82 MW installed, with 100 MW planned)," reads a report from RDB.

ALSO READ: Major methane gas exploitation projects on Lake Kivu

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Theoneste Higaniro, Director of Generation and Transmission at Rwanda Energy Group (REG), told The New Times that the 82 MW generated from Lake Kivu includes 26 MW supplied by KivuWatt and 56 MW supplied by Shema Power Lake Kivu (SPLK) adding the "100 MW plan is not yet implemented".

Rwanda's electricity generation capacity increased from 238.36 MW in 2020/2021 to 467.142 MW in December 2025, with 85.4 percent of households having access to electricity.

At least 60.1 percent of households were connected to the national grid, while 25.3 percent relied on solar energy.

In September, 2025, the office of the Prime Minister recommended that there should be an assessment of how to increase Shema Power plant's output, including exploring the possibility of adding 28 megawatts.

ALSO READ: Taming Kivu dangers lies in exploiting the Methane Gas

Rwanda's electricity generation capacity is expected to reach 1,066 MW by 2034, in line with REG's Strategic Plan for 2024-2034.

To further increase electricity generation, several hydropower projects are under construction or being planned.

Among them is the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant, which is expected to generate 43.5 MW. The project is currently 57 percent complete.

Other ongoing projects include the Rukarara VI Hydropower Plant (9.7 MW), which is 26 percent complete, and the Nyirahundwe Hydropower Plant (0.909 MW), currently at 71 percent.

REG also highlighted the Rusizi III Hydropower Project (206 MW), a regional initiative involving Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Construction has begun, although progress has been affected by political challenges among the partner countries.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's biggest methane power plant connected to national grid

REG further reported that feasibility studies are ongoing for additional projects, including the expansion of the Ntaruka Hydropower Plant. The study is expected to be completed next year to determine the additional generation capacity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Planned solar power projects include Mpanga Solar PV (30 MW), Nyabarongo II Solar PV (200 MW), and Izuba CB Energy Rwanda (4.13 MW), among others.

Efforts to upgrade and replace old electricity infrastructure are also underway. The length of rehabilitated and upgraded distribution lines increased from 944.39 km in 2020/2021 to 1,158 km today.

To date, Rwanda has constructed a total of 38,358.83 km of electricity distribution lines, including 12,645.40 km of medium-voltage (MV) lines and 25,713.43 km of low-voltage (LV) lines.

The government plans to continue expanding and modernising the electricity network by upgrading medium-voltage lines, replacing old and substandard poles, and reducing the use of unsafe electrical equipment.

The government has set a target of ensuring that 100 percent of Rwandans have access to electricity by 2029.