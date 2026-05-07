Africa: Rwanda to Co-Chair Ai Session At Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Rwanda is set to co-chair a high-level roundtable on artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, highlighting its growing influence in digital innovation on the continent.

The summit organisers describe AI as a fast-growing sector in which Rwanda is "one of the leading actors" in Africa.

The summit co-organised by France and Kenya will take place on May 11-12, bringing together heads of state, CEOs, youth leaders, artists, and entrepreneurs. It aims to reshape Africa-France relations through investment, youth empowerment, and private-sector partnerships.

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During a press briefing held on May 6 by the French Presidency's communications team, journalists across Africa, including participants joining via videoconference from the French Embassy in Rwanda, were given a preview of what to expect.

This will be the first time such a high-level summit co-organised by France is held in an English-speaking African country, reflecting a shift toward more balanced, forward-looking partnerships and a continental approach to growth.

Officials describe it as move beyond the 'Francophone vs. Anglophone' divide to engage with Africa as a single, dynamic market of 1.5 billion people. This is not a meeting to "declare" a relationship, its organisers say, but to build one on the ground, led by the innovators, entrepreneurs, and young creatives who are the true digital natives of the continent,

The AFS 2026 is designed as an implementation-focused platform, prioritizing bankable investments over traditional diplomatic communique.

It will be an opportunity to highlight the commitment of France, Kenya and other African countries to stepping up mutual investment and building and financing tangible solutions to common challenges, including health system strengthening, food sovereignty, digital competitiveness, energy access and connectivity.

Over 30 heads of state and government, 2,000 CEOs expected

Organisers say the summit will combine political dialogue with business and cultural exchange. More than 2,000 CEOs are expected to attend, with a quarter from France and the rest from Africa, according to Jeremie Robert, adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron on African affairs.

"They know that this can accelerate deals and partnerships, and this is what these summits are about -- acceleration of partnerships," he said.

Access to capital and perceptions of investment risk in Africa will be central themes, alongside efforts to reform the continent's financial architecture, including initiatives led by the African Development Bank.

Despite its forum-like format, the summit is expected to yield concrete outcomes, including investment deals and business partnerships, with a focus on direct engagement between investors and African enterprises.

Speaking on expected outcomes, Robert said, "What we would like to achieve mostly is to have as many investments possible, as many economic deals possible."

"I mean, the prospect for the future through the networking, which will be done in Nairobi. This is one outcome, investment."

He also underscored a shift toward prioritising trade and investment over traditional aid.

"This is what we are doing. What we call development aid is actually now centered to facilitate this investment," he said.

Energy transition, innovation, and youth engagement will also be key priorities.

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Rwanda's role in AI policy dialogues

The AI roundtable co-chaired by Rwanda is expected to highlight the role of emerging technologies in driving growth and employment across Africa.

At the Global AI Summit Africa held in Kigali in April 2025, more than 50 signatories adopted the Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, backed by a $60 billion pledge. The initiative aims to build sovereign computing infrastructure, expand digital networks, promote open data, and develop AI talent under the guidance of the African AI Council.

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The summit also saw the launch of Rwanda AI Scaling Hub through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Rwanda and the Gates Foundation. Hosted by the Rwanda Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the hub will support the development and ethical deployment of AI in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education, with plans to expand similar hubs across Africa.

At the AI for Impact Global South Forum, held in India February 2026, Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire emphasized a tailored approach to AI development.

"We are committed to designing AI interventions that reflect our cultural values, infrastructure realities, and national priorities at the forefront, ensuring relevance and maximising potential for impact," Ingabire said at the meeting.

As Nairobi prepares to host the Africa Forward Summit, attention will focus on the deals, partnerships, and ideas that could shape the continent's economic future.