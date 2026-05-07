Algeria: President Tebboune Accorded Official Welcome By Turkish Counterpart

Ankara — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune was accorded an official welcome by his brother, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday afternoon, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, during which he will co-chair the inaugural session of the Algerian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside his brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit aims to further strengthen the bonds of fraternity and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.