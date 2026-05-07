Algeria: President Tebboune Accorded Official Welcome By Turkish Counterpart

7 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ankara — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune was accorded an official welcome by his brother, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday afternoon, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, during which he will co-chair the inaugural session of the Algerian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside his brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit aims to further strengthen the bonds of fraternity and cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.