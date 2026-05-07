Southern Africa: Angola Defends Joint Work for Southern Africa Connectivity

Luanda — Angola's Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media (MINTTICS), Mario Oliveira, defended on Thursday in Luanda a collaborative work to achieve digital transformation, technological innovation and connectivity in Southern Africa.

Speaking at the opening of the 46th Annual Conference of the Southern African Telecommunications Association (SATA), the official stressed that regional connectivity is an important pillar for the region's development.

'Only by working together and staying connected can we achieve digital sovereignty in our region. It is important that we come together and make a significant contribution to the modernisation of our societies, economies and the region," said the minister.

The minister acknowledged the important role of telecommunications in the digital transformation journey of countries, emphasising the need for specialised training programs for young people to achieve innovation and digital transformation.

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Mario Oliveira spoke about the development of the National Space Program, emphasising AngoSat-2 -- Angola's geostationary communications satellite -- and the latest Earth observation satellite.

The minister also emphasized the development of the National Broadband Network and the deployment of over 2,000 kilometres of fibre optics, as well as the Data Centre and Cloud. These initiatives are intended to modernise and digitise public administration, government and the economy.

Selby Khuzwayo, the outgoing SATA chairperson, emphasised that greater unity among SADC countries would help solve problems affecting its members.

He spoke of the need to work in alignment since the organisation comprises several countries and joint action is essential instead of individual action. He emphasised that SADC countries can help each other and strengthen the organisation by working together.

The 46th Annual Conference of the Southern African Telecommunications Association will take place from 7-8 May under the theme 'The future of industry is innovation: ideas transform industry and the world'.

The conference aims to encourage strategic reflection on the challenges and opportunities facing the telecommunications sector, with a focus on technological innovation, regional connectivity and digital transformation.

SATA is one of the SADC's leading Regional Information and Communication Technologies Associations (RICTA) and plays a significant role in promoting the digital economy and strengthening regional integration. HM/AMC/CS/AMP