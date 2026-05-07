Sudan's RSF Paramilitary Group Detains Journalist Adam Issac Minan

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan to immediately release journalist Adam Issac Minan, who was kidnapped by the paramilitary group on April 5, 2026, in the city of Kutum in North Darfur state, according to two local journalists, who spoke with CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal .

"Journalist Adam Issac Minan's disappearance underscores the RSF's ongoing assault on press freedom and the climate of impunity surrounding attacks on journalists in Sudan," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "The RSF must immediately reveal Minan's whereabouts, ensure his safe release, and allow journalists to work freely without fear of abduction."

Minan, a reporter at the North Darfur State Radio and Television Corporation who also contributed to several other outlets, including Darfur 24, was detained as part of a wider campaign targeting civilians, according to the two local journalists, one of whom works with the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate.

Minan was detained alongside his brother before being transferred to El Fasher. The syndicate later reported concerns that he may have been moved to Dagreis prison in Nyala, South Darfur, amid deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions.

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Since war broke out in Sudan in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, the country has descended into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and become one of the deadliest places in the world for journalists.

As of mid-May, the whereabouts of at least eight journalists remain unknown to their families and colleagues, including journalist Muammar Ibrahim who was kidnapped during the RSF's capture of El Fasher city on October 26, 2025.

CPJ contacted the RSF through its website to request comment on Minan's whereabouts but did not receive a response.