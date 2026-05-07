Kenya: EACC Arrests Kenya Power Official Over Alleged Sh20,000 Bribery

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an employee of Kenya Power following allegations of bribery linked to an electricity maintenance dispute in Vihiga County.

The suspect, identified as Kennedy Wambani Oduor, who is attached to the Mbale-Vihiga office, was arrested after investigators linked him to allegations of soliciting and receiving a Sh20,000 bribe.

According to EACC, the case originated after God's Vision for Africa, based in Vihiga County, reported a damaged and unsafe electricity pole near its premises in October 2022. Despite repeated reports to Kenya Power, no action was taken, forcing the organisation to privately replace the pole to avoid risks of electrocution and fire.

Investigators allege that Oduor later became agitated over the replacement and reportedly threatened to disconnect the organisation's electricity supply unless he was paid KSh50,000.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The matter was reported to EACC, which launched investigations and subsequently conducted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspect while allegedly receiving KSh20,000.

Following the investigation, the case file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who approved bribery charges under the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

The suspect was arraigned before the Kisumu Anti-Corruption Court on May 7, 2026, and later released on a cash bail of KSh200,000 with a similar surety.

EACC said the case underscores its continued crackdown on corruption within public service delivery institutions and warned officers against engaging in bribery or abuse of office.