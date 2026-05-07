Africa: KDC Champions Creative Economy and Youth Innovation At Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation-led growth, youth empowerment, and creative economy financing as it participates in the Africa Forward Summit 2026 taking place in Nairobi from May 11 to 12.

The summit, jointly convened by the Governments of Kenya and France, brings together development partners, investors, donors, and diplomatic stakeholders to mobilize financing and technical partnerships aimed at accelerating youth-led innovation and economic transformation across Africa.

KDC Director General Norah Ratemo said the institution is positioning itself as a key development finance driver in supporting innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and creative industries as engines of inclusive growth.

She noted that innovation and creativity are now central pillars of economic transformation, job creation, and global competitiveness, adding that KDC is expanding access to affordable financing for startups and creative enterprises.

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"At KDC, we are deliberately unlocking inclusive financing that enables creatives, innovators, and digital entrepreneurs to scale ideas into sustainable enterprises," she said.

KDC said it continues to support sectors reshaping Kenya's economy, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

The institution is also backing creative industries such as film, music, media arts, literature, design, and digital content creation, which are increasingly contributing to job creation and economic growth.

Through long-term financing and advisory services, KDC aims to help enterprises scale sustainably and access regional and global markets.

As part of the summit engagements, KDC will participate in the African Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (AFRACA) pre-summit forum, where public development banks are expected to advance a joint framework for strengthening agricultural finance across Africa.

The corporation has also signed onto the Public Development Banks Joint Declaration, reinforcing its commitment to collaborative financing models that support sustainable development and economic resilience.

Additionally, KDC is serving as Innovation Partner for the Nova Garage Launch, a platform designed to identify and scale high-potential entrepreneurs in the digital and creative sectors through partnerships with international and diplomatic stakeholders.

KDC will also take part in the AIM2030 High-Level Breakfast Meeting under the Africa Initiative for Medical Access and Manufacturing, a programme supported by the Government of Kenya, the African Union Commission, and the World Bank Group.

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The initiative seeks to strengthen Africa's pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and expand investment in healthcare production systems across the continent.

KDC said its participation in the summit reflects its broader mandate to finance strategic sectors that support industrialisation, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.

The corporation emphasized that strengthening Kenya's innovation ecosystem will be key to unlocking youth potential and positioning the country as a regional hub for enterprise development and digital transformation.