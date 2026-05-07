Tanzania: Concerns Grow Over Civic Space Restrictions After Tanzania-Kenya Summit Remarks

Nairobi — The East Africa Law Society (EALS) has raised concern over remarks made during the Tanzania-Kenya Business Summit held in Dar es Salaam on May 4, 2026, warning that they may signal coordinated cross-border enforcement actions targeting civic actors across the East African Community.

In a statement, the regional legal body said it was alarmed by comments suggesting possible cooperation between East African governments in responding to individuals engaged in civic expression and public participation activities.

The statement references remarks attributed to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, made during the summit in the presence of Kenyan President William Ruto.

According to EALS, the comments appeared to suggest coordinated state action against individuals described in the remarks as disruptive youth engaged in civic activism and public protests.

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The legal body, however, emphasized that such individuals are typically involved in constitutionally protected activities such as civic engagement, advocacy, and demands for government accountability, rather than criminal conduct.

EALS noted that any suggestion of cross-border enforcement targeting civic actors raises serious legal and human rights concerns within the East African Community framework.

The organization stressed that state obligations under international and regional human rights law require governments to respect, protect, and uphold civic freedoms regardless of territorial boundaries.

It further warned that any coordinated approach perceived to suppress civic expression must be carefully assessed within existing legal and constitutional frameworks.

The statement also referenced ongoing matters before the East African Court of Justice, where EALS is a co-applicant in cases involving alleged restrictions on civic space in the region.

The organization said the developments must be formally recorded and assessed within the broader legal proceedings currently underway.

EALS concluded by urging that civic expression and public participation remain protected as essential pillars of democracy in the East African region.