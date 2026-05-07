Uganda: Ssingo Unveils New Leadership for Football Team

The leadership of Ssingo County has unveiled a new management committee to steer the Ssingo football team, ushering in fresh preparations and organizational reforms ahead of the 2026 competitions.

Ronald Ssekajja has been appointed as chairperson of the committee and pledged a disciplined approach to team management, stressing the importance of contractual commitment among players.

He warned that players seeking early exits would be required to meet set conditions before joining other teams.

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Team manager Muwada Ramazaani confirmed that preparations are already in full swing, with about 100 players currently in camp undergoing training as coaches assess suitability for the final squad.

"Our current focus is identifying players who meet the required standards for the final team," Ramazaani said, adding that the official unveiling of the team is scheduled for the 24th of this month.

The technical bench will be led by head coach Emmanuel Kisaakye, assisted by Michael Bukenya. Kisaakye said the focus will be on building a competitive side capable of challenging for the 2026 title.

Ssingo County Chief Deo Kagimu commended the outgoing committee for its efforts and resilience, despite operational challenges.

He urged residents to rally behind the team, stressing that unity and discipline among players will be key to success.

Kagimu also revealed that more than 100 players are currently in training, with final selection to be based on performance and discipline, warning that misconduct could lead to disqualification.

Leaders expressed optimism that with structured management, technical guidance, and strong community support, the Ssingo team will mount a strong challenge in the upcoming season.