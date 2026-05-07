Uganda: TMR Launches 'Mama Run' to Champion Maternal Health Ahead of Mother's Day

TMR International Hospital has announced the inaugural "TMR Mama Run," a community-focused wellness event dedicated to celebrating and supporting mothers.

Scheduled for Saturday, May, 9, on the eve of Mother's Day, the run aims to raise awareness and provide tangible support for women's health, particularly during the postnatal period.

Speaking at a press conference, Executive Director Dr. Daniel M. Talemwa emphasized the broader purpose of the initiative:

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"The Mama Run is more than a fitness event; it is a movement to stand with mothers. We invite everyone--not only mothers, but also husbands, sons, daughters, fathers, and grandparents--to run in honor of the women who have given us life and nurtured our communities. Through this initiative, we are addressing critical maternal health challenges such as perineal tears, obstetric fistulas, postpartum depression, and post-pregnancy body dysmorphia. Our goal is to ensure that every mother has access to the care and support she deserves,"Dr.Taremwa said.

Participants in the Mama Run will benefit from a free comprehensive wellness package, including medical screenings such as blood pressure and BMI checks, HIV testing, cholesterol testing, and blood grouping. In addition, attendees will receive complimentary vouchers for consultations with TMR's Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy specialists.

Each ticket purchased also doubles as an entry into a raffle draw, where winners can receive up to a 50% discount on a "Mummy Makeover" procedure designed to help women restore their physical confidence after childbirth.

Robert Kabushenga, one of the principal technical guides for the run, outlined the event logistics:

"We have designed four inclusive routes--3km, 5km, 10km, and 21km--to accommodate participants of all fitness levels. The run will start in Naalya at 6:00 AM, with scenic routes passing through the Northern Bypass. Beyond the run, participants will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere featuring dance workouts, fitness sessions led by professional trainers from Marcos Gym & Spa, and a complimentary breakfast to kick-start the day."

Adding a clinical perspective, Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Martin Tungotyo highlighted the importance of postnatal restorative care:

"Pregnancy brings significant physical and emotional changes. The 'Mummy Makeover' is a tailored set of procedures aimed at restoring body form and boosting confidence. It may include treatments such as a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast procedures. This is about helping mothers feel like themselves again."

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Through initiatives like the Mama Run and its expanding digital health ecosystem, TMR International Hospital continues to advance its mission of reducing the burden of chronic disease while promoting preventive health and wellness across communities.