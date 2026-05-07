South Africa: What ANC Mayors Morero and Lobishe's Glowing Self-Reviews Say About SA Politics

Recent events involving ANC mayors claiming, against all evidence, that they are governing well reveal the growing divide between those who focus on the electorate and those focused on internal party dynamics. Events over the next few days might well reveal how senior leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, are on different sides of a new dividing line in our politics.

Earlier this week, Joburg Mayor Dada Morero told News 24 he would give himself "eight out of 10" for his performance. Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe claimed she would get a "distinction" because she would give herself "80%".

Morero and Lobishe must be alone in their view. It is impossible to believe people who live in those metros would share it.

Any retail politician, someone used to seeing voters and how they live, would know not to fall into the trap of answering the question. And if they had to, they would give themselves endless caveats about how so many forces are beyond their control.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It could only be politicians who are more concerned with the internal dynamics of their parties, more focused on defending the party and thus winning the support of people within it, who could have said that.

If they had had any sense of the frustration of voters in Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, they would never have said such a thing, knowing it would only anger people more.

News 24 has also reported that after Lobishe made that comment, Ramaphosa rebuked her privately for her performance in governance, amid allegations that she...