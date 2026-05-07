Africa: What Africa Can Learn From Rwanda's Women Farmers

Across Rwanda, women farmers are quietly building some of the most resilient cooperative businesses in African agriculture. What began as small savings groups in rural districts is evolving into something much more significant: locally owned agricultural economies that move milk, meat, eggs, crops, and capital communities every day. Having worked in agricultural development across Africa for many years, I have seen many well-designed programmes arrive in rural communities only to struggle once they meet the realities of farming systems and local markets. What is happening in Rwanda is different.

Last year, Rwanda hosted the 21st CAADP Partnership Platform, reaffirming its place at the centre of Africa's agricultural transformation agenda. The themes on the table, cooperatives, smallholder productivity, and women's economic participation, are ones Rwanda has not just been discussing. It has been building answers to them, year by year, in districts across the country.

In the areas where Heifer International works, women's cooperatives do not resemble the temporary project groups that development programmes sometimes create. They behave much more like small economic institutions, built slowly through savings discipline, shared responsibility, and the practical demands of getting milk or crops to market every day. In Kayonza, the Urumuri women's group started saving as little as twenty cents a week. Through the Heifer-supported Livestock Farmer Field School, members trained together, invested together, and built a poultry and chicken feed enterprise that today generates income, improves household nutrition, and strengthens the wider community. No one handed them that business. They built it collectively through the cooperative structure, because that structure made it possible.

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The Urumuri group is not an outlier. According to Heifer Rwanda programme records, savings groups have mobilized over Rwf260 million in collective capital, a track record of financial discipline that demonstrates exactly the creditworthiness that formal lenders have yet to fully recognize. Through the PRISM project, co-implemented with Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), self-help groups saved more than 155,000 USD and issued over 161,000 USD in loans to members in the first half of 2025 alone, with capital circulating locally and benefiting women farmers directly. More than 150,000 animals have passed through community livestock networks across 15 districts, each transfer carrying a simple but powerful expectation: a household receiving an animal passes one on to the next. Accountability was not imposed from outside. It was built into the model by the people running it.

Rwanda's national cooperative policy and the work of the national cooperative agency provided the legal and institutional backbone that makes all this possible, creating the registration frameworks, governance standards, and linkages to national agricultural systems that allow cooperatives to graduate from informal groups into credible market actors. The women-led cooperatives operating across Eastern Province are the clearest proof that the policy architecture is working.

What makes Rwanda particularly compelling in the broader African context is how closely these developments align with continental agricultural goals. The CAADP framework explicitly calls for producer organizations to anchor agricultural transformation. Rwanda's cooperatives are already performing that role, organizing production, maintaining quality standards, coordinating logistics, and ensuring that smallholder farmers supply markets consistently. The difference is that Rwanda is not describing this model. It is running it.

Financial institutions are gradually recognizing this reality. Organized farmers are not high-risk clients. They are the underserved ones. The difficulty rarely lies with the farmers themselves; it lies with financial products that were never designed for agricultural cycles or cooperative enterprises. That distinction is becoming harder to ignore as Rwanda's cooperative performance accumulates.

This is the International Year of the Woman Farmer, and much of the conversation will focus on what women farmers still need. Rwanda offers a different contribution to that conversation, not a list of needs, but a demonstration of what is already working. Research consistently shows that when women farmers have equal access to productive resources, yields on their farms can increase by 20 to 30 percent. Closing gender gaps in agriculture more broadly could lift global GDP by approximately 1 percent and reduce food insecurity for an estimated 45 million people worldwide. Rwanda's cooperatives are not waiting for those conditions to be created. They are creating them, season by season, from the ground up.

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Seen from that vantage point, Rwanda's experience raises a quiet but important question for the rest of the continent. If women farmers working through cooperatives can build functioning agricultural economies under the conditions that exist today, perhaps the most useful step now is not designing another model but paying closer attention to the one that is already working.

The writer is the Country Director of Heifer International Rwanda.