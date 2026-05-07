Sudan: Al-Eisir - Government Stands With the People, Rejects Illegal Levies

- Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that the government stands firmly with the Sudanese people and is working to serve them without barriers, underscoring its commitment to addressing citizens' concerns across the country.

Speaking to citizens at Omdurman Market on Wednesday, Al-Eisir said the "Government of Hope" places significant priority on public welfare, noting that Prime Minister Kamil Idris is keen to monitor conditions on the ground across all states of Sudan, not limited to specific areas as some parties claim.

He commended the cohesion between the Sudanese people and the armed forces, describing Omdurman Market as a model of national unity, and reaffirmed that the country is "on the cusp of significant progress and positive developments."

On economic policy, the minister clarified that government decisions are made following thorough studies within the Council of Ministers, cautioning against attempts by some actors to exploit these decisions to launch misleading campaigns against the government.

He also stressed that zakat is not imposed on those unable to pay, noting that the state does not endorse unlawful fees and is actively working to combat them.

Al-Eisir called on citizens to disregard malicious campaigns and paid online propaganda, affirming that the government will continue to fulfill its duties and will not retreat from serving the people or confronting ongoing challenges.