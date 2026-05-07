Sudan: From Omdurman Market - Prime Minister Issues Measures to Support Citizens and Traders, Reassures On Security and Stability

- Prime Minister Kamil Idris conducted an inspection tour of Omdurman Market on Wednesday, as part of the government's focus on livelihoods and improving service delivery to citizens.

He was accompanied by Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza, and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali.

The Prime Minister toured various sections of the market, reviewing traders' conditions, the flow of commercial activity, and the availability of goods and services to the public.

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During the visit, Kamil Idris directed the relevant authorities to complete electricity and water connections. He also affirmed that previous decisions issued during his visit to Sajana Market--regarding fees imposed on traders for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025--would apply to all markets across Sudan, including Omdurman Market.

He further instructed that all government service fees be paid electronically through the "Baldna" platform, which is set to be launched in the coming days, reiterating the government's commitment to combating illegal levies.

"Unlawful collections have impoverished citizens without benefiting the state," he stated.

The Prime Minister also ordered a reduction in seasonal licensing fees for traders at Omdurman Market from 800,000 to 400,000 Sudanese pounds, in line with state policies aimed at encouraging commercial activity and easing the burden on citizens.

Concluding his visit, the Prime Minister conveyed reassuring messages to Sudanese citizens both at home and abroad, affirming that Khartoum is safe and stable and will remain so in the face of ongoing challenges.

The visit was welcomed by citizens and traders, who said it reflected strong alignment between the leadership and the public.