Sudanese Journalists' Union Head Meets International Federation of Journalists President in Paris

- The Head of the Sudanese Journalists' Union (SJU), Al-Sadig Al-Rezaigi, and the Union's Secretary-General, Salah Omar Al-Sheikh, met on the sidelines of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) meetings in the French capital, Paris, with the newly elected IFJ President, Zuliana Lainez, who was chosen on Wednesday evening during the federation's general congress.

Lainez expressed her solidarity with Sudanese women journalists in particular, and with all journalists in Sudan more broadly, in light of the ongoing war. She stated that her primary focus is the struggle for journalists' rights and their protection, especially those operating in conflict zones.

She also announced her readiness to visit Sudan to closely assess the scale of the humanitarian tragedy and the damage inflicted on the media sector.

It is worth noting that Lainez previously served as Vice President of the IFJ in earlier terms. Her current election marks the culmination of her long-standing career, as she was elected by journalists' unions, federations, and associations from around the world to lead what is considered the largest international journalists' organization, during a congress that coincided with the centenary of the IFJ, founded in France in 1926.

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The Sudanese delegation also held important meetings with the Asia-Pacific Journalists Union, the North American Journalists Federation, and several European journalists' unions and associations, in addition to participating in collective work within the African and Arab groups during the congress.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Journalists' Union, Salah Omar Al-Sheikh, addressed a special session on journalists in conflict zones held today under the chairmanship of Jim Bou Malha. The session included discussions on Palestine, Yemen, Ukraine, and Sudan.

The session focused on the situation of journalists in Sudan, their suffering, statistics on the number of martyrs and detainees, and the current state of the press.

Al-Sheikh called for support to a fund assisting Sudanese journalists, and urged condemnation of UNESCO's decision to award a prize to an illegitimate organization.