Sudan: Industry Minister, Darfur Agriculture Minister Discuss Converting IDPs Into a Productive Workforce

Khartoum, May 6, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasin Ali Yagoub held talks with Darfur Region's Minister of Agriculture Al-Sadig Khamis on ways to advance food security and transform internally displaced persons (IDPs) into productive contributors, particularly in agro-processing sectors.

During the meeting at the Ministry's headquarters in Khartoum, the minister affirmed her readiness to support the Darfur Agriculture Ministry's plans through training programs, facilitating access to production tools for displaced populations, and providing necessary administrative and logistical support.

She also expressed solidarity with displaced communities, underscoring the need to intensify efforts to alleviate their suffering after being uprooted from their homes in Darfur.

In press remarks, Al-Sadig Khamis said the meeting falls within broader efforts to identify practical solutions to the challenges facing IDPs, including exploring ways to engage them in revitalizing economic activity--especially in small-scale, agriculture-related industries in their new areas of settlement.

He added that the discussions also addressed future coordination frameworks between the two ministries to support Darfur's recovery and development in the post-conflict phase.