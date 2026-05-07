Sudan: Industry Minister, Darfur Agriculture Minister Discuss Converting IDPs Into a Productive Workforce

6 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, May 6, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Industry and Trade Mahasin Ali Yagoub held talks with Darfur Region's Minister of Agriculture Al-Sadig Khamis on ways to advance food security and transform internally displaced persons (IDPs) into productive contributors, particularly in agro-processing sectors.

During the meeting at the Ministry's headquarters in Khartoum, the minister affirmed her readiness to support the Darfur Agriculture Ministry's plans through training programs, facilitating access to production tools for displaced populations, and providing necessary administrative and logistical support.

She also expressed solidarity with displaced communities, underscoring the need to intensify efforts to alleviate their suffering after being uprooted from their homes in Darfur.

In press remarks, Al-Sadig Khamis said the meeting falls within broader efforts to identify practical solutions to the challenges facing IDPs, including exploring ways to engage them in revitalizing economic activity--especially in small-scale, agriculture-related industries in their new areas of settlement.

He added that the discussions also addressed future coordination frameworks between the two ministries to support Darfur's recovery and development in the post-conflict phase.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.