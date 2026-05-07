Angola: AICC Announces Angola Convention Bureau to Boost Tourism

Luanda — The executive director of the International Association of Congresses and Conventions (AICC), Senthil Gopinath, stated on Wednesday that Angola is prepared to host major international events, and highlighted the launch of a bureau in the country as a historic milestone.

Speaking to the press after an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, he stressed that the creation of the bureau represents a decisive step in positioning Angola on the global circuit of congresses and conventions.

"What we did today is quite historic. This is the launch of the Angola Convention Bureau, an instrument that will leverage the development of event tourism and allow for more meetings and conferences to be held in the country," explained Senthil Gopinath.

According to him, the strategy involves working with international partners to promote, globally, Angola's potential as a destination for large professional gatherings.

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He also highlighted that the development of tourism is part of the Angolan Executive's national strategy, considering that the country already has the necessary conditions to establish itself in this segment. "The existing vision is very important. The industry is prepared, and so is the country. What we need now is to communicate to the world that Angola is ready to host major events," he said.

The manager added that the existence of infrastructure, such as convention centers and hotel units, reinforces the country's capacity to host regional and international events, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.

In his opinion, the head of Angola's Tourism portfolio could play a relevant role as an "ambassador" for the country in the international promotion of the destination.

Senthil Gopinath reiterated that his mission is to globally publicize this new reality, inviting organizations and promoters to choose Angola as a venue for congresses and conventions.

"Angola is ready in every way. The message we are taking to the world is clear. The country can host large meetings and events," he expressed.

This Wednesday, in Luanda, the official launch of the Angola Convention Bureau took place at the Talatona Convention Center, following the approval of Presidential Decree 23/26, of January 27, which approves measures for the development of event tourism.

About AICC

The International Association of Congresses and Conventions (AICC), an international non-profit organization founded in 1963 and headquartered in Amsterdam, is one of the leading global platforms for the promotion, knowledge and coordination of the meetings, congresses and conventions sector.

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It brings together more than a thousand organizations and companies distributed across about a hundred countries, integrating tourist destinations, convention centers, event organizers, and international associations, consolidating itself as a strategic network for the development of the professional meetings industry. AFL/SC/DOJ