Angola Signs Agreement With ICCA to Strengthen Business Tourism

Talatona — Angola and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday in Luanda for the international promotion of the country, within the framework of the launch of the Angola Convention Bureau - Meet in Angola: The Meeting Room in Africa.

The agreement was signed by the Director-General of the Institute for Tourism Development (INFOTUR), Allícia Santos, and the Executive Director of ICCA, Senthil Gopinath Srinivasan, a leading global organization in the meetings and events industry, present in 108 countries.

The partnership establishes long-term cooperation focused on the development of business tourism (MICE), including the training of professionals involved in event organization.

The memorandum foresees the use of ICCA's global platform to position Angola as a competitive destination in the international market for congresses, conferences and corporate events, increasing the country's visibility among associations, companies and investors.

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The initiative also includes training, knowledge transfer, and technical support, aimed at strengthening local skills in event management and organization.

In addition, the agreement will contribute to the promotion of the national tourism brand "Rhythms of Angola," a strategy that aims to strengthen the country's identity on the international stage, highlighting its cultural diversity, authenticity, and potential as a business and leisure destination.

The memorandum of understanding also reinforces Angola's economic diversification strategy, focusing on business tourism as one of the emerging sectors of the national economy. GIZ/CS/DOJ