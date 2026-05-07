Gabon: Adão De Almeida Underlines Multifaceted Relationship Between Angola and Gabon

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida, said today in Luanda that the relationship between Angola and Gabon is based on trust and multifaceted cooperation, extending to the fields of politics, economy, society and culture.

Speaking at the solemn ceremony held at the Angolan National Assembly, in the context of the visit of the Head of State of Gabon, Brice Nguema, which began on Wednesday, Adão de Almeida underlined the importance that "the Gabonese State played during the most difficult years of the armed conflict in Angola".

According to Adão de Almeida "The diplomatic effort that the Republic of Gabon carried out, as mediator, allowed the Libreville and Franceville conferences to take place, enabling dialogue between estranged brothers, placing Gabon on the path to achieving the peace so longed for by all Angolans,".

According to him, Gabon's diplomatic initiatives contributed to strengthening regional stability and demonstrating Africa's ability to seek local solutions to the continent's challenges.

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"The republics of Angola and Gabon are brother countries, with a long relationship that makes us proud, due to our historical and cultural roots and the solidarity that knows how to be present whenever necessary," he added.

The Solemn Session in honor of Brice Nguema included the singing of the national anthems of Angola and Gabon, followed by a speech by the President of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida.

The President of Gabon, Brice Nguema, is in Angola for a three-day state visit, which began today, May 6, 2026.