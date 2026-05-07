South Africa: Severe Weather Warnings Prompt School Closures Across Western and Eastern Cape

As an intense cut-off low-pressure system triggers Orange Level 8 warnings, education authorities have suspended classes in high-risk districts across these provinces. With severe flooding and disruptive snow forecast through Thursday, officials are prioritising the safety of pupils and staff amid life-threatening conditions.

Schools across parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are set to close their doors this Wednesday and Thursday as authorities respond to a series of severe weather warnings from the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The move comes as SAWS continues to monitor an intense cut-off low-pressure system currently sweeping across the country. While widespread showers and thundershowers have already been recorded, the situation is expected to intensify over the south and southeastern regions on Wednesday. Forecasters have warned that very heavy rain could lead to severe flooding, particularly in the eastern parts of the Western Cape and the southwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

High-level impact warnings

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SAWS has issued a series of high-level impact-based warnings, ranging from severe storms to life-threatening floods, including:

Orange Level 8 for disruptive rain: A severe warning is in place for the eastern parts of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, as well as the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday. This rain is expected to cause widespread flooding of roads and settlements, posing a direct danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, potentially cutting off entire communities;Orange Level 6 for disruptive rain:...