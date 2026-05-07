Africa: Bitget Wallet Expands Crypto Card Availability to South Africa

Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, today announced the expansion of its crypto card in South Africa. The card lets users spend crypto directly from a self-custodial wallet at hundreds of millions of merchants worldwide, covering everyday purchases such as groceries, travel, and digital subscriptions using stablecoins converted at the point of sale.

Designed for practical utility, the Dollar Card bridges the gap between digital asset custody and daily commerce. It streamlines personal transactions and cross-border remittances through seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, transforming onchain holdings into immediate spending power.

The card works in three steps. Users hold USDC in their self-custodial Bitget Wallet. At the point of purchase, the wallet converts the required amount to rand. The transaction settles with the merchant, accepted wherever major card networks are supported, with no separate exchange or third-party transfer needed.

"Across many African markets, stablecoins are becoming a practical way to store and move value," said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget Wallet. "Where cross-border payments are costly and currencies volatile, the ability to hold digital dollars and spend them seamlessly can make a real difference. The Bitget Wallet Card links self-custodied crypto to global payment rails, helping users move between onchain finance and everyday commerce."

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Starting 6 May 2026, eligible users earn 8% cashback on qualifying grocery and dining purchases during the campaign period. Cashback applies to the first $200 of spending per calendar month. Qualifying merchants include Pick 'n' Pay, Shoprite, and Checkers for groceries, and Nando's, Steers, and KFC for dining.

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