Namibia: ACC to Train Ohangwena Officials On Corruption

Ohangwena Regional Council chairperson Lebeus Efraim Shipindo says officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will be in the region next week to conduct a workshop on corruption.

Shipindo made the remarks during a surprise visit to Okatope Clinic last week. The visit forms part of his ongoing unannounced inspections of government institutions in the Ohangwena Region.

So far, he has visited 20 health centres and clinics across the region. According to Shipindo, communities have reported "major improvements" in service delivery, with incidents of late-coming significantly reduced.

Some health workers also told him that their colleagues have started "to pick up and do their work as they were supposed to".

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"The ACC will arrest you if you are getting paid for hours you did not work. That is corruption," the chairperson said. "They will be here next week for training on what constitutes corruption."

Despite the improvements, he said challenges remain. Some staff members continue neglecting their duties by spending time on their phones or arriving late for work.

He added that some workers may require counselling and could be unfit for duty.

A review of visitors' books also revealed that clinics are rarely inspected by stakeholders or Primary Health Care supervisors. Shipindo urged the Ohangwena health directorate to strengthen monitoring at health facilities.

"Let's do our work. We will visit your clinic soon, so prepare," he said.

Leaders from other regions have reportedly welcomed Shipindo's approach and called for similar inspections elsewhere.

The ACC workshop is expected to sensitise public servants on issues related to corruption, including absenteeism and misuse of working hours.