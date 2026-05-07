Namibia: Youth Urged to Embrace Global Opportunities

During the Commonwealth Day event on the final day of the National Youth Week at the Windhoek Showgrounds, leaders called on young Namibians to take advantage of global opportunities while remaining grounded and using the skills acquired to develop Namibia.

Discussions at the event focused on education, international cooperation, and youth participation in shaping the future of Namibia and the wider Commonwealth.

Maggy Beukes-Amiss, Africa representative of the Virtual University for Small States of the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), emphasised the importance of inclusive opportunities, stating that these opportunities should not only be a privilege for a few but also a reality for all, regardless of their backgrounds. She also highlighted the role of collaboration among member states and institutions in expanding access to education, skills, and development pathways. "The Commonwealth is built on shared values and cooperation across diverse regions, and it is this unity in diversity that remains one of our greatest strengths for development."

During his keynote speech, Stephen Katuka, who is the High Commissioner of Zambia and Dean of the Commonwealth of Nations in Namibia, focused on the role of youth as active partners in the country's economic development stating that the youth are not merely the leaders of tomorrow but also partners of today, he encouraged young people to actively participate in all programmes made available to them and network with the commonwealth.

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"Young people must actively seize the opportunities available through education, skills development, and cross-border collaboration, because these platforms are key to building inclusive and sustainable economic growth for our countries and our shared future."

The event focused on balancing global exposure with local responsibility, with a high-level panel discussion in which speakers agreed that while globalisation offers access to knowledge, networks, and opportunities, young people must also ensure that such exposure translates into practical contributions within their communities.