Namibia: Emerging Bankers Step Into the Spotlight

With youth unemployment a major challenge in Namibia, Bank Windhoek, through its social investment vehicle, the Capricorn Foundation, is addressing it with the 18-month Emerging Bankers Programme, which helps young people transition from education to work.

Launched in 2024 with an initial N$1 million investment, the programme provides structured learning and hands-on branch experience, with a focus on rural and underserved communities. The Foundation has since committed an additional N$3.24 million to expand the initiative and recruit 15 new Emerging Bankers.

From Aranos to Oshikango, Emerging Bankers are learning the business from the ground up, serving customers and rotating across departments.

Aged between 19 and 25, though their academic paths and interests differ, the cohort shares one aim: to build capability and earn trust through integrity, service and measurable impact.

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As one of Namibia's leading financial institutions, Bank Windhoek is well-positioned to nurture talent at scale.

With more than 50 branches nationwide, it offers an ideal platform for experiential learning and potential job placement, aligning business objectives with national development priorities and demonstrating how corporate social investment can drive inclusive growth. As the Emerging Bankers rotate, learn and deliver, the programme is strengthening a pipeline of talent to serve Bank Windhoek clients and communities for years to come.

-newsroom@nepc.cwom.na

Emerging Bankers

Brumenica Johandria van Wyk (Grootfontein Branch)

A 2025 AS Level/Grade 12 graduate of Otjiwarongo Secondary School, Van Wyk joined the programme to build the skills to thrive in banking. She wants to be recognised as a hard worker and a go-getter.

Kelly Forbes

(Rehoboth Branch)

With Grade 12 (AS) completed at M&K Gertze High School, Forbes is focused on practical banking knowledge and analytical skills. She hopes to be recognised for dedication, steady growth and reliability.

Josef Immanuel Nghipondoka (Oshikango Branch)

With Grade 11 (NSSCO) and Grade 12 (AS) qualifications, Nghipondoka aims to be recognised for outstanding customer service upon programme completion.

Eve Gwala

(Otjiwarongo Branch)

Studying toward an accounting degree at Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Gwala is focused on developing practical banking skills and stronger communication skills. She wants to be known for continuous learning and meaningful contributions to her team.

Andreas Benjamin

(Okahao Branch)

Benjamin is using his placement to deepen his understanding of banking operations, strengthen his leadership and build confidence with customers. With Grade 12 (AS), he hopes to be recognised for leading his team's case study project and for improving his risk analysis capability.

Tijani //Naomab

(Omaruru Branch)

Based in his hometown branch, //Naomab completed Grade 12 at SI Gobs SSS and began a chemistry degree at NUST before leaving due to family matters. He aims to gain experience across all aspects of banking and be recognised for hard work and client-friendly service.

Martin Lewis

(Outjo Branch)

A 2025 Grade 12 graduate of Tsumeb Gymnasium, Lewis is building practical banking skills and industry knowledge in his Outjo placement. He aims to perform confidently across branch departments.

Helvi Ngweetuna Shanyata (Ondangwa Branch)

A third-year Business Administration student at the University of Namibia (Unam), Shanyata says the programme demands speed, accuracy and integrity, backed by initiative and teamwork. Her goal is to finish as a trusted junior banker ready for responsibility.

Klaudia Ndapewa Amakali

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(Eenhana Branch)

With an AS Level completed, Amakali wants to deepen skills in credit analysis, digital banking and client service. Her ambition is to grow client portfolios while maintaining strong compliance and service standards.

Fenny Shilongo

(Gobabis Branch)

Based in Gobabis, Shilongo wants the programme to accelerate her transition into a young professional. She aims to be recognised as an innovative thinker who can complete financial tasks independently and contribute strong marketing skills.

Vinzenz Ferrer Hatzkin

(Aranos Branch)

With a grounding in Business Studies, Economics and English, Hatzkin is using the programme to gain broad exposure to industry and build a career in financial services. He wants to be recognised for adaptability, growth, and results delivered with integrity.