Namibia: Student Entrepreneur Launches Tech Startup

Recognition at the National Youth Week Awards, held on the 29th of April 2026, placed Antonio Shapwanale among Namibia's young innovators when he received an award for exceptional innovation in the digital and technology industry.

"We're not importing solutions. We're engineering them from here, for here," said Shapwanale.

The award was received for the tech company he founded, Starkite Technologies Pty Ltd, in November 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The company develops software, including service platforms, artificial intelligence tools, and custom web and mobile applications. Its mission emphasises local innovation and accessibility.

"I looked around and saw businesses struggling with outdated systems while global tech was moving at lightning speed. Namibia deserves better. I didn't want to wait for someone else to fix it, so I became that someone," Shapwanale said.

The company aims to digitise local operations and help small businesses transition from paper-based processes to automated, rapid digital workspaces, noting that it would like to see entrepreneurs reduce the time spent on tasks like booking clients and inventory management.

"Watching a local business owner save hours every week because of something we built that's the work that defines us," he said.

Reflecting on his recognition, Shapwanale views the award as both personal and professional validation.

"It was validation that you don't have to leave Namibia to build something world-class. Personally, it was humbling. Professionally, it was fuel," he noted. Shapwanale explained that although it's a lucrative industry, starting a business in tech as a young person can be tricky, especially for him, who is only in his early 20s.

"Being taken seriously is one of the biggest hurdles. People see your age before your work," he added," he said adding that this doesn't deter him as the results speak for itself.

Shapwanale balances his studies at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) with running a company; this teaches him discipline not only in life but also in his business.

"Discipline over motivation. I plan ruthlessly, sleep strategically, and remind myself daily why I started," he said.

Shapwanale plans to expand Starkite Technologies across Southern Africa and create opportunities for other young developers.

"Start with what you have. Build where you are. Your zip code is not your ceiling," he concluded.