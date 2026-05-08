South Africa: 'Joburg Is Definitely Not Bankrupt' - - Morero Takes On Godongwana Over City's Finances

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero defended the City's financial health after a community meeting in Naturena on Thursday evening. This was in response to a scathing letter by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who threatened to withhold the City's next equitable share tranche.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pushed back against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, insisting that Johannesburg is "definitely not bankrupt" and will not be placed under administration despite mounting concern over debt, delayed financial statements and a potential funding crisis.

The mayor confirmed he would meet Godongwana on Friday morning to respond to concerns raised by the National Treasury.

Morero was speaking after a community meeting in Naturena on Thursday night, where he attempted to calm fears sparked by Godongwana's scathing letter to the City.

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The letter, dated 23 April, warned that Johannesburg could lose its next equitable share tranche if urgent corrective action was not taken. This is because of the "deterioration in the City's governance and overall financial health".

IN THE RED Bankrupt Joburg imperils national economy, warns Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana May 6, 2026 "The City is definitely not bankrupt and we will not be placed under administration," Morero said repeatedly.

"We are providing daily refuse removal, water and electricity and other services adequately and paying salaries, servicing our loans. Our cash balance is an issue at times because residents in some areas are battling to pay their bills, but that is not a crisis."...