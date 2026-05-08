Botswana: Global Praise Pours in for Botswana

Molepolole — A wave of admiration and celebration has continued to pour in from across the globe following Botswana's successful hosting of the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 held from May 2-3.

Social media platforms were flooded with messages applauding the country's organisation, electrifying atmosphere, hospitality and historic athletic achievements.

Even before the relays began, the World Athletics Relays 2026 Facebook page set the tone for the occasion, describing Botswana's diamond-encrusted medals as a historic first.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In the history of the world, this is a first. A diamond-encrusted medal. 120 medals to be precise, only in the Republic of Botswana. Be part of history. Be part of the legacy."

At the close of the event, the organisers again paid tribute to Botswana, writing: "As the dust settles, we take a moment to exhale with pride, on a day to be engraved for the blue, black and white people."

The event attracted worldwide attention, with fans, athletes, diplomats and sports personalities commending Botswana for delivering what many described as a world-class spectacle.

Football Intel Africa celebrated Botswana's historic men's 4x400m relay triumph, posting: "A happy moment outside football. Congratulations Botswana! The first African nation to win the 4x400m relay at the World Championships. Host Botswana closed the World Relays by running the third-fastest men's 4x400m in history."

From Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tony Tabona praised both the country and its people.

"We are a small country, but we have never thought so small. The world saw that this weekend in Gaborone."

Another social media commentator, Grand Dilan, expressed surprise at the overwhelming turnout at the National Stadium.

"Botswana sold out a 25 000-capacity stadium, while bigger nations like China and Japan previously failed to attract even 20 000 spectators. Botswana really set the bar high."

The success of the event was also reflected in global viewership figures. Jumpers World reported that more than 102 million people watched the relays through television and online streaming platforms. Gaborone Mayor, Oarabile Motlaleng reportedly said the event significantly boosted Botswana's global image and tourism profile.

Australian athletics fan Alan Mansfield also praised the organisation and atmosphere.

"Watching from Australia, the athletes played their part and the organisers put on a great show. The crowd was incredible. It was great to see Africa hosting."

Diplomatic missions joined in celebrating Botswana's achievement. The Chinese Embassy in Botswana described the relays as "an unforgettable weekend of speed, spirit and history," adding that the event strengthened friendship and cultural ties between Africa and China ahead of the Beijing 2027 World Championships.

Similarly, the German Embassy in Gaborone highlighted the unity displayed during the competition.

"Everyone cheered, no matter which nationality. That is what sport does; it brings us together."

South African sprint star, Akani Simbine also applauded Botswana, saying the country had proved Africa was capable of hosting world-class sporting events. He said the packed stadium and atmosphere demonstrated the continent's beauty and strength.

Sports platform Century Buzz further revealed that World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe had expressed interest in seeing Botswana host more global track and field events in future.

Across social media, international fans echoed similar sentiments. A British netizen identified as Jason compared Botswana's crowd atmosphere to that of English football giants, Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, while another fan, Lillian, called for Botswana to host the World Championships in future.

The praise also extended to Botswana's hospitality. Nigerian sports platform Making Champions stated that the passion and support displayed by local fans would be difficult for other countries to replicate.

Former Olympic champion, Donovan Bailey, speaking on YouTube channels hosted by Leighton Levy and MissaAnalyst, said Botswana's dominance in the relays now made the country "owners of the event."

Instagram page SnapFlash described Botswana's gold medal-winning 4x400m relay performance as "a moment for the books," praising both the record-breaking performance and the country's world-class hospitality.

A Nigerian journalist who travelled to Gaborone to cover the relays said the event demonstrated how sport unites people across Africa.

"Botswana has proved that, as Africans, we can be united. Sports is peace, sports is love."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) also reflected proudly on the successful staging of the competition, crediting volunteers, organisers and supporters for creating a memorable event.

Regional supporters equally shared their admiration. A Zimbabwean fan congratulated Team Botswana for its victory, while Namibian social media user Tashia Shigwedha said Botswana had injected hope and joy into Africa.

Instagram users continued the chorus of praise, with many commending Botswana's organisation, beauty and spirit of unity.

"Sports truly unite people and promote peace," wrote Tumi Bader.

Another user, Sasekani Rules, added: "Thank you Botswana, you represented us all as Africans."

South African broadcaster, SABC Sports also featured Simbine admiring Botswana's diamond-crested medal, describing the championships as a benchmark event for the region.

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 not only delivered historic performances on the track, but also elevated Botswana's reputation as a capable host of international sporting events, leaving an enduring impression on audiences around the world. ends

BOPA