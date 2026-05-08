Uganda: Opposition, Analysts Reject NRM Plan to Alter Local Government Councils

Political analysts and local government leaders have strongly criticized a proposed amendment to the Local Government Act, describing it as a political power move aimed at expanding the influence of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) within local governance structures.

The controversy follows remarks by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, who revealed on Wednesday that the party leadership is considering introducing a bill in Parliament to amend the law governing local governments.

Under the proposed arrangement, NRM chairpersons at village, parish, and sub-county levels would automatically become members of local councils, including District Councils. Todwong said the move is intended to strengthen the implementation of the NRM manifesto and improve service delivery.

"We want to ensure that our manifesto commitments are effectively implemented at all levels," Todwong said while addressing journalists, adding that integrating party structures into local governance would help bridge gaps in service delivery.

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However, the proposal has triggered strong backlash from opposition leaders and governance experts, who argue it could undermine democratic representation and weaken the independence of local governments.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago strongly opposed the idea, accusing the NRM of attempting to weaken local councils after years of allegedly interfering with their operations.

"This is another attempt to cripple local governments and interfere with the mandate of elected leaders," Lukwago said. "Local councils are supposed to represent the will of the people, not political party structures."

He further warned that the proposal could create parallel leadership systems and weaken accountability at the grassroots level.

NRM spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo defended the proposal, saying the ruling party has often faced resistance from opposition-controlled local governments, which he said has affected government service delivery.

"In some areas, opposition leaders frustrate government programs and block service delivery initiatives," Dombo said.

"The amendment is aimed at improving coordination and ensuring government programs reach the people."

Nakawa Division Speaker Godfrey Luyombya also rejected the proposal, warning that it could lead to duplication of roles and unnecessary public expenditure within local government structures.

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Political analyst and lawyer Erias Tumwebaze said the proposal risks contradicting constitutional principles on representation and governance.

"The Constitution already provides clear guidance on governance and representation," Tumwebaze said. "Forcing unelected party officials onto District Councils would undermine the democratic choices made by voters."

The proposed amendment is expected to generate intense political debate once formally tabled in Parliament, with critics warning it could significantly reshape the structure and independence of Uganda's local government system.