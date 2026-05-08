South Africa: A New Reservoir Brings Relief, but Water Issues Persist

The new Brixton reservoir and tower, opened with great pomp and ceremony this week, is a marvel of engineering and will alleviate some of the water issues within the Commando system.

The Commando system is the most fragile of the city's water networks and is subject to failure every time there is a crisis in the broader Johannesburg water supply system. However, Brixton is only one part of the Commando system, and issues with the Hurst Hill 1 and 2 reservoirs and the Crosby pump station (which regulates the system) are ongoing.

Water protests earlier this year centred on the bypass of the leaking Hurst Hill 2 reservoir, which resulted in water shut-offs for more than a month in Melville, Parktown West, and Emmarentia. The reservoir, which has been leaking for many years, is crucial to the proper functioning of the Commando system. It has been on bypass for years, leading to major outages for communities in Albertville, Auckland Park, Claremont, Coronationville, Greenside, Newlands, Emmarentia, Parkhurst, Parktown, Westbury and Westcliff.

Current work includes the internal repair and lining of the 23 ML reservoir, the installation of an in-situ lining for a 600 mm diameter bypass pipeline, and the replacement of associated valves and fittings.

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The new Brixton complex, which was supposed to have been completed by March last year, faced massive delays because the City could not pay contractors on time. Since its opening, there has been a significant improvement in both pressure and flow, with the system supplying adequately for the past six weeks.

Selby and parts of the CBD have been without water for nine months and counting. Johannesburg Water (JW) is busy with repairs and the replacement of water pipes, but this project has also been troubled by late payments and illegal mining activities near the pipeline.

The City has 129 reservoirs and water towers, along with 37 pump stations. However, 43 of these reservoirs are leaking through walls or pipes and require urgent repair. Some have deteriorated so badly that they require immediate intervention.

JW does not know exactly how much water is being lost through these leaks because not all bulk meters are functional. It admits, however, that "a huge quantity of water is being lost." As of December last year, Johannesburg's non-revenue water stood at 48.7%, of which 26.3% was lost specifically through leaks and burst pipes.

Fixing all 43 reservoirs would cost R1.25 billion, and JW says it is not financially feasible to repair them all in one financial year. For the coming year, JW proposes repairing 15 leaking reservoirs at a cost of R652 million. These include Jabulani, Dunkeld, Erand, Alexander Park, and Ennerdale.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina switches on the pump station at the Brixton Reservoir and Water Tower project, flanked by Mayor Dada Morero and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell

In its budget presentation for the 2026/27 financial year, JW noted that "investment today is lower than it was 15 years ago. Consequently, there is a large backlog in investment needs. Low investment over a long period has had an impact on the reliability and quality of services, and on the ability of the City of Johannesburg to meet increasing demands".

JW manages infrastructure assets with a replacement cost of R127 billion as of 30 June 2025. This includes 12 526 km of water networks, 11 956 km of sewer networks, 75 pump stations, 129 reservoirs, and six wastewater treatment works.

In his speech at the Brixton opening, Executive Mayor Dada Morero acknowledged that "one project does not solve everything. But it is part of a bigger programme to restore reliability, rebuild confidence, and improve the quality of services across the city."

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The new Brixton reservoir and tower at a glance:

A 26 megalitre ground reservoir

A 2 megalitre tower

A 200 litres per second pump station

Bulk pipelines that reconfigure and optimise the entire supply system

Storage in the reservoir zone has increased from 20 megalitres to 46 megalitres, and in the tower zone from one megalitre to three megalitres.

The complex has a back-up power supply intended to mitigate power failures. Solar panels have been installed to further help with power issues.

Adjacent to the Brixton Primary School, the complex will provide the school with a new drop-off zone for parents. The top of the reservoir will be Astroturfed to give the children a sports field and a playground. JW will also be repainting the school buildings.

- This story first appeared in Daily Maverick