Botswana Enhances Trade Ties With Rwanda

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has reaffirmed Botswana's commitment to nurture economic diplomacy with Rwanda as a vital pillar to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Briefing the media during President Paul Kagame's state visit to Botswana, President Boko noted Botswana's keen desire on increasing the volume of trade and flow of investment with Rwanda.

He cited the country's commitment to constantly explore ways of improving innovative means to nurture economic diplomacy with Rwanda for the benefits of both citizenry.

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"The two countries must be prepared to pioneer and lead on approaches that have never been done before and become exemplary to the rest of the world," President Boko said.

He further reiterated Botswana's enduring fraternal and cordial relations with Rwanda citing that the three day state visit to Botswana was testament of the two countries' commitment on deepening and strengthening ties and broadening bilateral relations.

"I must express faith and confidence that the state visit was not a mere exchange of diplomatic pleasantries but rather a strategic realignment and reaffirmation of the two countries shared vision," he said.

Such vision, he said will not self-execute but rather required human urgency hence its urgent refinement to stay poised to implement with precision and within strict time lines.

President Boko highlighted that it was pleasing to note that the two countries continued to enjoy cordial bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation founded on genuine friendship and mutual respect. Despite their geographical distance, he said the two countries have a shared interest on socio-economic development for their citizenry.

"The high level engagements on different sectors like education, health, agriculture and food security, youth empower and sport development, infrastructure development as well as regional connectivity call for a close cooperation and bridging of gaps," President Boko said.

He also appreciated progress made in the implementation of decisions made during the inaugural Botswana- Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) in Kigali.

President Boko commended Rwanda for being exemplary in removing all barricades to free movement between the two nations through removal of the Visa requirements for Batswana visiting Rwanda adding that Botswana will respond reciprocally.

To further reaffirm their shared commitments, both countries signed six Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral air service agreement, double taxation avoidance, visa abolishment, health, economic trade and investment.

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Another MoU was signed by Rwanda Development Board and Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

BOPA